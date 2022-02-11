  1. World
Feb 11, 2022

Iran's Islamic Revolution victory celebrated in Kashmir

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – People in Kashmir city and other parts of the Indian-administered Kashmir held ceremonies on Friday to celebrate the 43th anniversary of the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

The ceremonies were held in mosques, religious centers and neighborhoods.

They included programs such as Quran recitation sessions, poetry recitation and speeches on the effects of the Islamic Revolution in the regional and global developments.

Iran marked the anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution on Friday.  

Every year, millions of Iranians across the country observe ten days of celebrations marking the anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution that put an end to the monarchy of the US-backed Pahlavi regime in the country.

