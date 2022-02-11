Iran's Islamic Revolution victory celebrated in Kashmir

The ceremonies were held in mosques, religious centers and neighborhoods.

They included programs such as Quran recitation sessions, poetry recitation and speeches on the effects of the Islamic Revolution in the regional and global developments.

Iran marked the anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution on Friday.

Every year, millions of Iranians across the country observe ten days of celebrations marking the anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution that put an end to the monarchy of the US-backed Pahlavi regime in the country.

MNA/PR