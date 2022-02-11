Iran celebrates 43rd anniversary of Islamic Revolution

People from all walks of life are holding massive rallies in different cities and towns across Iran on Wednesday to celebrate the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

For the second consecutive year, this year's rallies are held in the form of drive-in rallies amid the Covid-19 pandemic in accordance with the instructions given by health officials.

As many as 200 foreign reporters and cameramen and more than 6,300 local media reporters across the country are covering the February 11 (22 Bahman) rallies.

The following photo shows people are burning the flags of the United States and the Israeli regime at the iconic Tehran Azadi roundabout in front of a metal flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

KI