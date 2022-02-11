Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
11 February 2022 - 10:30

By: Mayram Kamyab

Nationwide rallies on victory anniv. of Islamic Revolution

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – The rallies of 43rd victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution kicked off across the country at 9:30 a.m.

Iranian across the country are holding rallies to celebrate the glorious 43rd victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution inside their vehicles amid pandemic.

For the second consecutive year, this year's rallies are held in the form of drive-in rallies amid Covid-19 pandemic in accordance with guidelines instructed by National Coronavirus Prevention and Combat HQ.

