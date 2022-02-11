Iran resolutely stands for its rights, interests: FM spox

In a tweet on Friday, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, “43yrs ago, the agelong struggle of our nation for self-determination, & a free & independent Iran ended in victory.”

“Our nation has made many sacrifices to safeguard those values & principles. Our resolve to stand & strive for Iran's rights & interests remains unwavering,” he underscored.

His remarks came on the occasion of 43rd glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979.

MA/5422200