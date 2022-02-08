  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 8, 2022, 2:20 PM

Explosion in Al-Anbar kills at least 5 Iraqi servicemen

Explosion in Al-Anbar kills at least 5 Iraqi servicemen

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – Five people were killed and several others were injured in a car bomb against Iraqi troops in western Al-Anbar province.

Iraqi local media Al-Forat News reported an explosion on Tuesday targeting a military vehicle carrying Iraqi army soldiers in Al-Anbar province.

According to the report, the incident took place in the Rawa district in Anbar province. Five Iraqi servicemen were martyred in the explosion when their vehicle was hit by the bomb, it also said.

The other media are reporting that the blast left a number of people injured.

The Iraqi sources said that the number of victims is likely to increase as some of the wounded people are reported to be in critical condition.

MNA/5419964

News Code 183716
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183716/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News