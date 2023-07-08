Terrorist attack reported in Iran's Zahedan (+VIDEO)

While some sources reported that the terrorists were equipped with suicide belts and that two of them detonated the belts, the relevant official in the province rejected the reports and said the attack was not a suicide one.

The prosecutor of Sistan and Baluchestan province confirmed that one officer was martyred in this terrorist attack.

The security sources told Mehr News Agency that the police are investigating the dimensions of the incident and they will release more details of the incident soon.

