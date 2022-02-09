Saudi-led coalition heavily bombs Yemen’s capital

Saudi fighter jets on early Wednesday bombarded various areas in Sanaa. Yemeni sources announced that Saudi fighters also targeted some residential areas in Taiz province.

Meanwhile, Yemeni sources reported that a civilian was martyred and four others were wounded when Saudi military forces opened fire on Saada province in northern Yemen on Tuesday.

Saudi military regularly targets Yemeni border villages with missile and artillery attacks which often result in martyrdom and wounding of civilians.

On the other hand, the bombardment of different parts of Yemen by the Saudi-led coalition fighter jets still continues and these fighters have targeted provinces of Hajjah, Al-Jawf, Ma’rib, Sanaa and Saada.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, carried out comprehensive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to prevent Ansarullah of Yemen from coming to power in the country.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Meanwhile, Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.

