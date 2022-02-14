Iran, UNAMA discuss Iran-Afghanistan transit ties

The rail, port and maritime cooperation with Iran is critical for the flow of trade and transit in Afghanistan. Diplomatic supports and follow-ups of UNAMA from international organizations and domestic authorities in Afghanistan would ease freight transport and transit to Afghanistan through Iran.

To this end, Chabahar Port has a key role for Afghanistan in its trade transactions. Chabahar Port as the only ocean port in Iran completes the eastern corridor within Iran and link the Indian Ocean to the CIS countries.

The negotiations facilitate the implementation of the trilateral Chabahar Agreement reached in 2015 between Iran, India, and Afghanistan.

Considering existing infrastructures and operational capacity in Chabahar Port, the head of PMO expressed Iran's readiness to offer services with discounts in maritime tariffs to the private sector and traders in Afghanistan and also to other countries.

Long-lasting cultural and economic ties between Iran and Afghanistan would help increase bilateral transit.

In 2015, India, Afghanistan, and Iran finalized Chabahar Agreement to operationalize the strategic ocean port for promoting regional connectivity and convergence.

