Iranian-made insulin pens available in domestic market

An Iranian knowledge-based company has domestically manufactured insulin pens that are available in pharmacies across the country.

In recent months, the shortages of insulin pens created problems for patients but through the efforts of an Iranian knowledge-based company, with the transfer of technology from a German company, domestically made pen insulins by the name of "Glargin" which is available in pharmacies across the country.

Iran FM:

Tehran not looking for temporary, limited agreement

Stating that Iran has not received any precondition from the American side in Vienna talks so far, the Iranian Foreign Minister stressed that Tehran is not looking for a temporary and limited agreement.

Referring to the US officials' remarks over providing a precondition in the Vienna talks, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the Iranian delegation has not received any text or suggestions in the framework of a precondition from the American side so far.

In presence of Pres. Raeisi:

Gov. signs contracts with investors to carry out big projects

As many as 48 large industrial projects were given to investors and big companies to implement during a ceremony in presence of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on Sunday.

During a ceremony that was held at the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) conference hall in the north of Tehran with the participation of President Ebrahim Ebrahim Raeisi, as many as 48 large industrial projects were given to investors and big companies to carry out.

Iranian vessels rescue 17 crews of China-owned ship in PG

An Iranian official with the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) has said that Iranian vessels rescued 17 crews of a Panama-flagged ship owned by China in the Persian Gulf on Saturday.

Director-General of the PMO's Maritime Safety and Protection Nader Pasandeh said on Sunday that "A fire broke out at the engine house of the Panamanian-flagged "Golden Tree" on Saturday afternoon 30 miles south of Deir port city and called for help from the nearest Marine Rescue Coordination Center."

Shamkhani stresses balance in Vienna talks commitments

Iran’s Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said that political decisions in Washington require a balance of commitments to reach a good agreement.

In a tweet on Sunday, Ali Shamkhani wrote, "Despite limited progress in the #ViennaTalks, we are still far from achieving the necessary balance in the commitments of the parties."

"Political decisions in #Washington are requirements for the balance of commitments to reach a good agreement," he added.

Iran chosen to host 2022 Asian Men's Club Volleyball C’ship

Iran will host the 22nd edition of the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship.

The competition will most likely take place in Urmia, northwest of Iran from May 15 to 2 with the participation of 11 teams.

Iran Super League champions Foolad Sirjan and a team from the host city will represent Iran in the competition.

Iran has previously hosted the competition three times in 2002, 2004 and 2013.

Crude steel production vol. exceeds 21.2mn tons in 9 months

Major steel production companies in the country managed to produce 21,273,000 tons of crude steel in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year in 1400 (March 21-Dec. 22).

Statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade indicate that steel production volume registered a 2.2 percent slump as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iran, Russia to hold joint agricultural working group

Deputy Ministry of Agriculture for Horticultural Affairs said that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation will hold a joint working group in the field of agriculture.

Mohammad Mehdi Boroumandi said in an interview with Mehr news agency that Iranian and Russian ministries of agriculture reached an agreement to set up a joint working group in the agricultural field.

MA//