Raeisi stresses strengthening Tehran-Ankara ties

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation on Monday during which Raeisi wishes for a speedy recovery for Erdogan from Covid-19.

In the Monday telephone conversation, the Iranian President wished his Turkish counterpart health and speedy recovery from the Covid-19, emphasizing the importance of developing relations between the two countries in various fields, and stressed the need to strengthen the level of cooperation and coordination between Tehran and Ankara.

The commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh has announced the unveiling of a strategic missile in the near future.

Speaking to the Iranian IRINN TV on Monday, the commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said that the IRGC will unveil a new strategic missile in near future.

Vistiting Finland's foreign minister Pekka Haavisto met with the Iranian economy minister Seyed Ehsan Khandouzi In Tehran on Monday to discuss bilateral trade relations.

During the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the sides on the rejection of double taxation.

Iranian president says that if the sanctions are lifted, the ground is ready for an agreement, adding that his administration will not wait for the results of Vienna talks on the removal of sanctions.

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Finland's foreign minister Pekka Haavisto on Monday.

"Relations between the two countries have been very good all the years since the Islamic Revolution, but Finland's relations with other countries should not be influenced by foreigners," Raeisi said.

Parts of Iran's demands on sanctions lifting not met in talks

Stating that parts of Iran's demands on sanctions lifting have not yet been met in talks, Amir-Abdollahian said that the Iranian team will continue its efforts to reach a good agreement with good faith and seriousness.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto on Monday.

Referring to the ongoing talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the Western governments are facing a test in the talks.

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh answered the latest developments of the foreign policy of the country and a number of questions put forward by journalists.

Sanctions against Iran sign of US' imprudence, weakness

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said that US sanctions against Iran and its peaceful nuclear program show its imprudence and weakness in foreign policy.

Eslami hailed Iranian scientist and their efforts for the development of Iran in a note posted on social media on Monday.

Referring to the Atomic Energy Organization's activities in the production of radiopharmaceuticals, he said, "One of the most important parts of the industry is the production of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals."

Iran-Oman trade exchange value to hit $1.2bn by yearend

Chairman of Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce said that the trade value exchanged between Iran and Oman will reach $1.2 billion before the termination of the current year in 1400.

Speaking in an interview with Fars news agency on Monday, Mohsen Zarrabi Chairman of Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce put the trade value exchanged between Iran and Oman in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21, 2021 to Jan. 22, 2022) at $1 billion, expandable to $1.2 billion by the yearend.

Good deal can't be reached without sanctions lifting

Iran’s Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said that an agreement in which the sanctions that form the maximum pressure are not lifted cannot be the basis of a good deal.

"The agenda for the Iranian negotiators to continue the eighth round of Vienna Talks has been carefully defined. An agreement in which the sanctions that form the maximum pressure are not lifted will condition the country's economy and cannot be the basis of a good deal," wrote Ali Shamkhani in a Monday tweet.

