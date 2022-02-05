Iran’s trade volume exchange with Oman up 73% in 10 months

The Chairman of the Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce said that Iran’s trade volume exchanged with Sultanate of Oman hit a 73 percent growth in the first 10 months of the current year (from Mar. 21, 2020 to Jan. 22, 2021).

Speaking in a meeting of reviewing Iran and Oman trade ties, held in the Omani capital Muscat on Thursday, Mohsen Zarrabi put the value of trade exchanged with Oman in 10 months of the current year at $1 billion, expandable to $1.2 billion before termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2022).

Stating that a comprehensive roadmap has been compiled for exporting products to Oman in cooperation with the private sector and Chamber of Commerce, Zarrabi pointed out that the roadmap has been concentrated on six sectors of the Omani government’s five-year plan such as startups, nano and knowledge-based fields.

'Ibrahim Taha' welcomes reopening of Iran Rep. Office in OIC

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Ibrahim Taha welcomed the reopening of Iran’s Representative Office in the Organization.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday, Ibrahim Taha welcomed the reopening of the Representative Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Organization.

During the phone talk, the two sides exchanged their views on a wide range of issues plaguing the Islamic World and Islamic Ummah, the process of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Iran and OIC, reopening of Iran’s Rep. Office in OIC as well as some other regional issues.

Joint Commissions between Iran, neighbors to be held soon

The Director-General of the Iranian Foreign Ministry for the Persian Gulf Affairs said that the joint commissions between Iran and neighbors will be held in the coming months.

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Friday, Alireza Enayati the Director-General of Iranian Foreign Ministry for Persian Gulf Affairs pointed to the special attention of the 13th government to its relations with neighbors and stated that the current administration under President Raeisi started its activity with the motto of prioritizing its neighbors in the foreign policy.

Islamic Revolution changed all international equations

Emphasizing that Islamic Revolution affected the world, Tehran’s Provisional Friday Prayers Leader said that the Islamic Revolution of Iran, under the wise leadership of Imam Khomeini (RA), changed international equations.

Speaking during this week’s Friday Prayers’ sermon, Hojjatoleslam Kazem Sedighi said that the Islamic Revolution of Iran changed the international equations and paved suitable ways for the freedom-seeking nations of the world.

Turning to the salient characteristic of the late Imam Khomeini (RA), he said that the late Imam Khomeini (RA) stood firmly against the Global Arrogance and managed to foil conspiracies waged against the country with his utmost power and strength.

Russia to invest 73m euro in Iran’s Sirik power plant

An Iranian official on Friday announced that the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation has accepted Iran’s demand for investing 73 million euros in the Sirik power plant.

Director of (Thermal Power Plants Holding Company) TPPH Steam Power Plant Projects Behnam Khaefinejad told IRNA on Thursday that Sirik power plant needs 73 million euros to continue operation in 2022, so, following consultations made with Russians, the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation has agreed to open Letter of Credit (L/C).

The Sirik power station is a 1,400-megawatt (MW) gas-fired power plant in Sirik County, Hormozgan Province, southern Iran.

US policy of maximum pressure on Iran failed disgracefully

Stating that the even US cannot withstand in face of economic sanctions imposed against Iran, the Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said that the US policy of maximum pressure on Iran is doomed to failure in disgrace.

Speaking in a local ceremony held in Golpayegan on Friday on the occasion of the 60th martyrdom anniversary of Ayatollah Sadough Golpayegani, Major General Hossein Salami Chief Commander of IRGC pointed to the failed US policy of exertion of maximum pressure on Iran and reiterated that even the United States cannot endure against economic sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

ZZ/