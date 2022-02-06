Al-Kadhimi describes Iran-Iraq ties as privileged

In a telephone conversation with the President of Iran, the Iraqi Prime Minister described Tehran-Baghdad relations as privileged.

The Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported on Saturday of a telephone conversation between Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi during which they discussed the relations between the two countries.

Parl. obliges gov. to prepare roadmap for nuclear industry

A senior Iranian lawmaker has said that the lawmakers at the Iranian parliament have The government is obliged to prepare a comprehensive roadmap for the development of the country's nuclear industry for the next 20 years.

Mohammad Reza Mirtajjudini, a member of the Budget Integration Commission at the Iranian parliament pointed to the approval of his respective commission on Saturday afternoon and said that "At today's meeting of the Commission, the proposal of the Energy Commission in the 1401 fiscal year budget was approved, which obliges the government to prepare a comprehensive document and a roadmap for the development of the country's nuclear industry with a 20-year outlook."

Shamkhani conditions agreement on economic benefits for Iran

Top Iran security official Ali Shamkhani has conditioned reaching an agreement in the Vienna talks on the real, effective and verifiable economic benefits.

"Real, effective and verifiable economic benefits [for Iran] is a necessary condition for reaching an agreement in Vienna," the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani wrote on his Twitter account in reaction to the restoration of sanction waivers to some countries cooperating with Iran by the United States.

Raeisi congratulates re-election of Italian pres. Mattarella

The Iranian president congratulated the re-election of Sergio Mattarella as the Italian president in a message on Saturday.

President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated the Italian President on his re-election.

"Congratulations on your re-election as President of Italy," Raiesi told Sergio Mattarella at the start of his message.

Amir-Abdollahian:

Guarantees key, basic issues in Vienna talks

Referring to the significance of getting guarantees, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that Iran has stated clearly and explicitly to American parties that they must show their goodwill in practice.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized that, instead of sending messages through its intermediaries in Vienna talks, the United States must show its goodwill.

Iran says restoration of nuclear sanction waivers not enough

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has reacted to the restoration of sanction waivers to some countries cooperating with Iran by the United States saying Washington's move was not enough.

"What the United States needs to do is to lift all sanctions, including the nuclear issue," the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Saturday in reaction to the restoration of sanction waivers to some countries cooperating with Iran by the United States.

US failed to abide by its commitments: IWF spox

Reacting to US denial of issuing visa for Iranian wrestlers, spokesman of Iranian Wrestling Federation said that US did not allow this friendly match to be held and did not even adhere to their official invitations.

Late last week, after many ups and downs regarding the Iranian national wrestling team's trip to the United States, this trip was canceled due to the non-issuance of visas for six wrestlers of the 20-member Iranian team.

Removal of sanctions must not be just on paper: Govt. spox.

Turning to the negotiations which is ongoing between Iran and P4+1 in Vienna, Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi emphasized that all anti-Iranian sanctions must fully be removed.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Wed., Ali Bahadori Jahromi reiterated that sanctions are not going to be removed just on paper, because, such issue happened in the previous administration of the country in a way that the then governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) had acknowledged that ‘almost nothing’ had been gained as a result of the negotiation of the former administration of the country under President Rouhani.

Export of minerals at 90% growth in nine months

According to statistics, large mining and mineral companies managed to export $9.489 billion worth of products in first nine months of current year, showing a 90.8 percent hike as compared to last year’s corresponding period.

