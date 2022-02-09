Trump, Biden tarnish US reputation with their wrong actions

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has criticized the incumbent US president Joe Biden and the former president Donal Trump, saying they are tarnishing what is left of US reputation.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks his meeting with a group of commanders, pilots, and staff of the Army Air Forces on the anniversary of the Army Air Force commanders’ historical allegiance with Imam Khomeini (aka Homafaran Allegiance) at Husseiniyah of Imam Khomeini.

Gen. Ghaani meets with Muqtada al-Sadr in Najaf

The IRGC Quds Force commander Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani has met with the Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr in the holy city of Najaf on Tuesday.

8th round of Vienna talks resumes with Bagheri-Mora meeting

The eighth round of Vienna talks resumed with a bilateral meeting between Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's chief negotiator, and Enrique Mora from EU, the coordinator of the talks.

No further details on the meeting have been published yet.

The latest reports coming from the Austrian capital suggest that the lead Iranian negotiator has held a meeting with the Russian envoy to the talks Mikhail Ulyanov.

Iran, Russia FMs discuss JCPOA over phone

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced in a statement on Tuesday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Amir-Abdollahian:

Iranian negotiators seeking dignified, successful agreement

Iranian negotiators are looking for reaching a dignified and successful agreement and they are advancing the talks within the red lines and frameworks, the Iranian Foreign Minister said addressing lawmakers in a close session.

The close session of the Iranian Parliament was held on Tuesday morning with the participation of Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Raeisi receives Cuban, Palestinian credentials (+Details)

The new ambassadors of Cuba and Occupied Territories of Palestine held separate meetings with President Raeisi on Tuesday and officially started their mission by submitting their credentials to the Iranian president.

Shamkhani stresses necessity of sanctions removal

Iran’s Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said that without the effective lifting of sanctions, sustainable economic benefits from the JCPOA are like an illusion.

"Economic & technological capacities of the country have an integrated structure & lifting of sanctions should be same for all sectors," wrote Shamkhani in a tweet on Tuesday regarding complete and effective removal of sanctions.

President likely to attend GECF summit: gov. spokesman

Iranian government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi has said that President Ebrahim Raeisi has planned several attendances at regional and international meetings, adding that Raeisi is likely to attend the GECF summit.

"The government will use any opportunity to play a role in global and regional summits. There will be bilateral meetings and trips ahead, the president has been invited to attend the GECF summit, and he will likely take part," Bahadori Jahromi in his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

Iran’s foreign trade exceeds $8bn in current year: IRICA

Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) put Iran’s foreign trade in the Iranian month of Dey in the current year (from Nov. 21 to Dec. 22) at $8.153 billion.

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said that country’s non-oil foreign trade stood at 11,184,000 tons, valued at $8.153 billion, registering a 19 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

