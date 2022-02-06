E3 troika urges Iran to use sanctions waivers to revive JCPOA

The European Troika (Britain, France and Germany) issued a joint statement, reacting to the US move to reinstate some sanctions waivers related to Iran's peaceful nuclear program, and announced that the move should facilitate technical discussions needed to support Vienna talks on the removal of sanctions.

AFP reported that the European parties in JCPOA talks are urging Iran to use the "opportunity" of the US waiving some sanctions against Iran's peaceful nuclear program in an attempt to persuade Tehran to reach a 2015 nuclear deal.

On Friday, a high-ranking US State Department official reported that the US administration made a decision to restore the sanctions waivers which allowed Iran to receive assistance on peaceful nuclear projects from other countries, including Russia. The official stressed that the waiver "is not a concession to Iran," nor is it "a signal that we are about to reach an understanding on a mutual return to full implementation of the" Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

This is while some believe that the move by the Biden administration is in fact in line with the White House's "blame game" and can not have economic positive effects on Iran's economy.

The US restoring sanctions waivers to Iran which allowed it to use the assistance of other countries in the sphere of nuclear energy may slow down the implementation of Iran’s nuclear program, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Saturday, TASS reported.

"Clear provisions of the Iranian nuclear deal are totally misinterpreted by opponents. The US maximum pressure policy remains the major factor in the advancement of the Iranian nuclear programme. Probably waivers can slow it down," he wrote on Twitter.

