Restoration of sanction waivers Washington's new game: MP

Vice-Chairman of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission made the remarks in reaction to the US' Friday move to reinstate some sanctions waivers related to Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

Ongoing talks in Vienna should be based on the goodwill of the negotiating parties, Ebrahim Azizi said. "To date, we have not seen any goodwill from the European and American sides in the negotiations."

Emphasizing that the removal of all sanctions is Iran's condition to continue the Vienna talks, he said that Iran's negotiators have explicitly stated that they seek the complete removal of sanctions in a verifiable manner.

Therefore, the US move to reinstate the sanctions waivers will not meet Iran's demand for the complete removal of sanctions, he stressed.

On Friday, a high-ranking US State Department official reported that the US administration made a decision to restore the sanctions waivers which allowed Iran to receive assistance on peaceful nuclear projects from other countries, including Russia. The official stressed that the waiver "is not a concession to Iran," nor is it "a signal that we are about to reach an understanding on a mutual return to full implementation of the" Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

This is while some believe that the move by the Biden administration is in fact in line with the White House's "blame game" and can not have economic positive effects on Iran's economy.

