Ulyanov:

Timing should not define outcome of talks in Vienna

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Timing is very important but it shouldn’t be the major factor that defines the outcome of the negotiations on the future of the ongoing , Russia’s chief negotiator in Vienna talks said.

"Timing depends on participants of the #ViennaTalks, doesn’t it? Under the circumstances, timing is very important but it shouldn’t be the major factor that defines the outcome of the negotiations on the future of #JCPOA", Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"If necessary the negotiators must expedite their work," the Russian diplomat added.

His comments came in response to a tweet by The Wall Street Journal correspondent who said, "Senior EU official says he believes the #IranTalks are "on the right track for a final agreement" in terms of substance but his fear is talks moving too slowly. "I think it would be very, very, very, very tragic and it would be an incredible mistake because of timing."

The E3 Troika including the UK, France Germany, and US foreign ministers met in Berlin on Thursday, Jan. 20 to reiterate claims about the Vienna talks. The four countries' top negotiators also attended the Vienna talks.

The eighth round of talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions began in Austria capital Vienna on December 27 and the negotiators are busy turning ideas into words and sentences.

Verification of removing sanctions and presentation of guarantees that Iran emphasizes are two important issues in the Vienna negotiation process.

