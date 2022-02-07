Vienna talks likely to be resumed on Tuesday

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a European official said top envoys to the Vienna talks were likely to meet on Tuesday in the Austrian capital, Reuters reported.

US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley on Sunday said he would soon return to Vienna for the next round of talks on returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, insisting it could still be revived.

"President (Joe) Biden still wants us to negotiate in Vienna," Malley told MSNBC in an interview on Sunday night.

"We'll come back next week. That's a symbol or a sign of our continued belief that it is not a dead corpse - that we need to revive it because it is in our interest", he also claimed.

On Friday, a high-ranking US State Department official reported that the US administration made a decision to restore the sanctions waivers which allowed Iran to receive assistance on peaceful nuclear projects from other countries, including Russia. The official stressed that the waiver "is not a concession to Iran," nor is it "a signal that we are about to reach an understanding on a mutual return to full implementation of the" Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

This is while some believe that the move by the Biden administration is in fact in line with the White House's "blame game" and can not have economic positive effects on Iran's economy.

