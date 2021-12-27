New round of Vienna talks to kick off today

This new round of talks will be kicked off today in Vienna with the aim of removing sanctions imposed against Iran and reviewing the implementation of commitments of JCPOA parties especially the United States and E3 troika (UK, France and Germany).

According to the informed sources, the Iranian negotiating team, as headed by Ali Bagheri Kani as Iran’s top negotiator, is scheduled to remain at the venue of negotiation for more days as the new round of nuclear talks is probably prolonged for over 10 days.

Despite the ups and downs of the previous round of Vienna talks, Western parties involved in talks accepted the request of the Iranian negotiating team on the two proposed documents.

The first round of the talks under Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi’s administration started on November 29 following a five-month pause.

During the discussions, which concluded on December 17, Iran presented two draft texts which address, separately, the removal of US bans and Iran’s return to its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA.

