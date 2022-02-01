US got nothing from Trump's "maximum pressure": senator

"The United States got nothing from Trump's "maximum pressure" sanctions on Iran. In fact, things got worse," American senator Chris Murphy has posted on his Twitter account.

He further claimed that the attacks have increased on the US troops in the Middle East while the Iranian nuclear program has expanded in the meantime that the US continues its futile Trump-era sanctioning campaign.

The US senator has further urged his country to be ready to release those sanctions in exchange for Iran coming back into compliance with the nuclear deal known as the JCPOA.

These remarks by this American senator come at a time when the eighth round of talks between Iran and the remaining participants to the JCPOA known as the P4+1 with the indirect involvement of the United States is still going on in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

While the talks at political levels between the top negotiators have been paused for a week until the end of this week, it was reported on Tuesday the eighth round will resume over the weekend.

The negotiating teams have returned to the respective capitals for more consultations as there are reports there has been considerable progress.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said in a press conference on Monday that significant issues have remained when it comes to the issue of the removal of sanctions.

Saeed Khatibzadeh added that progress should be made in the fields of verifications and guarantees.

KI