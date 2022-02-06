IranPlast to host 300 foreign businesspeople

According to the IranPlast exhibition headquarters, Ayub Benavi said, "This year, we faced restrictions on space allocation, and finally the companies were located in 20,000 square meters of indoor halls and 2,500 meters of open space, but the International Exhibitions Company promises that in the next edition of the fair, all the exhibition halls will be provided to IranPlast.”

Referring to the presence of 300 foreign businessmen from 15 countries in the IranPlast International Exhibit, he added, "It is planned to hold 16 specialized meetings and workshops in the field of downstream petrochemical and polymer industries during the exhibition."

“IranPlast Virtual Exhibition for participants and visitors who are not able to physically attend the exhibition will start simultaneously with the exhibition on February 7 and will run for one month," he noted.

The 15th Iran Plast Exhibition will be held from February 7 to 10 at the permanent location of Tehran International Exhibitions.

Iranian exhibitors, along with foreign participants from China, Taiwan and Italy, will present their innovative and technological capabilities and achievements in 9 private halls in four product groups: raw materials, machinery, products and technical and engineering services.

