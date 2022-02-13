Iran’s five cultural-historical monuments inscribed in ICESCO

In a letter penned to the Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization Ezzatollah Zarghami, the Director-General of ICESCO announced the registration of Iran’s five cultural and historical monuments in its list.

The five Iranian Cultural-Historical monuments include Alamut Castle, Sheikh Ahmad-e Jami Mausoleum Complex, Bastam Historical Complex, Masouleh Cultural Heritage Base and Hamedan Alavian Dome which totally have been inscribed in the ICESCO list.

Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) is a specialized organization that operates under the strict supervision of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and is busy active in the fields of education, science, culture and communication in Islamic countries in line with supporting and strengthening the relations between member states.

