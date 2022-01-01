Iran to participate at FITUR fair in Spain

Hadi Sajjadi Mehr said that Iranian companies will take part in the International Tourism Fair FITUR in Spain.

He also added that 14 booths will be constructed for Iranian companies.

International Tourism Fair FITUR is slated to be held on 19-23 January 2022 in the Ifema trade fair center of Madrid. It is the global meeting point for tourism professionals and the leading trade fair for inbound and outbound markets in Latin America. The presence of more than 1,170 media is evidence of the level of expectation this event creates in the industry.

