Iran, Thailand FMs hold phone call on bilateral relations

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Don Pramudwinai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand held a phone call on Tuesday evening to discuss bilateral economic and political relations and Vienna talks between Iran on the removal of the US sanctions on Iran, a Farsi readout of the phone call by the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday evening.

In the phone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian congratulated the National Day of Thailand on December 5 and recalled the 400-year old long-standing relations between the two countries of Iran and Thailand, and emphasized the interest of the Islamic Republic of Iran in expanding relations with Thailand and invited his Thai counterpart to visit Tehran.

The top Iranian diplomat stated that the two countries have been able to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that now the travel of political and trade delegations as well as tourists to the two countries can be resumed.

He also emphasized the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to hold meetings of the joint economic commission as well as the trade commission between the two countries.

He also stressed that the new Iranian government is pursuing a Look to Asia approach in its foreign policy with a special place for Thailand.

The Thai Foreign Minister, for his part, announced the readiness of his country to hold a meeting of the joint economic commission and expand trade relations with Iran in fields such as steel, rice and fuel.

Mr. Don Pramudwinai also stressed Bangkok's determination to fully promote relations and invited the Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Thailand.

