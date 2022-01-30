Two US logistics convoys targeted in Iraq

The Iraqi Sabereen News said on Sunday that a US logistics convoy was hit in Nasiriyah city which is about 360 km southeast of Baghdad.

Minutes later, the Iraqi source announced that another US logistics convoy came under attack in Al-Samawah province, southern Iraq.

No further details have been released so far.

According to the Iraqi media, no individual or group has so far claimed responsibility for targeting the US military logistics convoy in Nasiriyah yet.

In recent months, the attacks on the US logistics convoys have increased in various parts of Iraq.

RHM/