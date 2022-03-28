  1. World
US logistics convoy targeted in southern Iraq

TEHRAN, Mar. 28 (MNA) – Iraqi news sources on Monday reported that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in Dhi Qar province on Sunday.

An Iraqi security source said that a bomb was detonated in the way of a US military logistics convoy in the Nasiriyah district of the Iraqi Dhi Qar province on Sunday.

No further details have been released so far and no groups or individuals claimed responsibility for the attack.

In recent months, the attacks on the US logistics convoys have increased in various parts of Iraq amid growing anger among the Iraqi people towards the illegal presence of the US occupying forces.

