US Victoria base in Iraq comes under missile attacks

Some media outlets reported this morning the US military base at Baghdad airport had been targeted.

The Sabereen News Channel reported that the Victoria Base which hosts American troops came under attack with 6 missiles.

Al-Jazeera also confirmed the report, quoting security sources, as saying that six missiles had been fired at Baghdad airport.

Earlier on Friday, some sources reported that some explosions were heard in the Al-Karkh area of ​​Baghdad near Victoria's base in the United States.

