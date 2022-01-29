Rocket hits Southern Baghdad, leaving no casualties

Local sources reported early Saturday morning that an explosion was heard in Southern Baghdad.

The sound of a huge explosion was heard in the al-Dora area of Baghdad, the cause of which is unknown, Sabereen News reported.

Sabereen News further reported that the sound was clearly heard in the Arab Jabour and Al-Hawash areas in the south of Baghdad.

The Iraqi media reported minutes later that the al-Dora came under attack by rockets.

Earlier on Friday, the Sabereen News Channel reported that the Victoria Base which hosts American troops came under attack with 6 missiles.

Al-Jazeera also confirmed the report, quoting security sources, as saying that six missiles had been fired at Baghdad airport.

RHM/FNA14001109000017