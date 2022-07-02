  1. Politics
Several explosions reported in US base in Baghdad

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – Media sources reported on Saturday morning that the sound of explosions was heard in the US military base near Baghdad airport in Iraq.

Media sources reported on Saturday that several explosions occured at the US Victoria base near Baghdad International Airport which is considered one of the centers of deployment of American occupying forces in Iraq.

According to Iraqi sources, alarm systems sounded in Victoria base following these explosions.

No further details about the explosion have been released.

Earlier on May 23,  Iraqi sources reported this military base belonging to  US troops came under attack with a drone.

The sources also reported that the wreckage of the drone was found around Baghdad airport.

