Two explosions hit Karrada area of Baghdad (+VIDEO)

Sabereen News announced on Sunday night that two explosions hit the Karada area of central Baghdad, Iraq.

According to the reports, ambulances were dispatched to the site of the explosions.

Shafaq News Agency also quoted a security source as saying that during the attacks, a bank located in Al-Wathiq Square and a Liquor store in the Karada area were targeted. A bank guard was also injured in the blast.

Security sources also said that Iraqi security forces have launched an investigation into the blasts. No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts yet.

