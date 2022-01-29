  1. Politics
Attack on Baghdad airport aimed at destabilizing Iraq: Spox.

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Condemning the attack on Baghdad airport on Friday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman says that such moves aimed at bringing unrest and instability to Iraq.

In a statement on Saturday, Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the rocket attack on Baghdad airport on Friday.

Such suspicious actions cause insecurity and unrest in Iraq and pave the way for ill-wishers and seditionists, Iranian senior diplomat said, adding that it will impact the government's services for Iraqi citizens.

Some media outlets reported Friday morning that Baghdad airport had been targeted.

The Sabereen News Channel also reported that the airport came under attack with 6 rockets.

