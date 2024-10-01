US confirms attack on its military base in Baghdad

In an interview with Reuters, a US defense official confirmed that the country's military base near Baghdad International Airport was targeted.

He claimed that none of the US soldiers were injured.

2 Iraqi military officials also confirmed that the US military base near the Baghdad airport was targeted by several Katyushas.

Last night, the Al-Mayadeen reported that an explosion was heard around Baghdad International Airport.

According to the report, four consecutive explosions were heard in the vicinity of the Victoria military base in Baghdad.

SD/6242603