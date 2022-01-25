  1. Politics
Gen. Bagheri:

Azerbaijan's territorial integrity important to Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Iran considers preserving the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan as it does with its own, Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces said in a meeting with the visiting Azeri defense minister.

Major-General Mohammad Bagheri said in a meeting with Zakir Hasanov, the Defence Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

He expressed hope that Hasanov's visit to Iran will be a good opportunity to develop and strengthen relations between the two countries, especially in defense, technical and military issues.

Saying that meeting with the Azerbaijani brothers makes Iranians happy, he added that this is because Iranian feel commonalities with the Muslim nation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, which took place after three decades, made the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian nation happy, General Bagheri said.

Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have many commonalities and similarities when it comes to history, religion, language, he said.

 The policy of Iran is to develop relations with its neighbors, he said,  adding, "Such policy makes us strive to have a much closer relationship with Azeri people."

Marzieh Rahmani
