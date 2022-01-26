Israel regime by no means can be a friend to Muslim nations

President Ebrahim Raeisi held a meeting with visiting Azerbaijan's defense minister Zakir Hasanov Zakir Hasanov and his accompanying delegation in Tehran on Wednesday.

President Raeisi described Iran and Azerbaijan as two relatives that enjoy deeply-rooted relations based on shared religious beliefs.

Referring to his meeting with the President of Azerbaijan on the sidelines of the ECO Summit in Turkmenistan, the Iranian President added that the process of developing economic and trade relations, including transit interactions between the two countries, is accelerating after the meeting.

Emphasizing that Iran's power in the region is used to create security, Raeisi stated that the presence of Takfiri and ISIL groups is not in the interest of the people of the region anywhere. "These gangs were created by the Americans and the Zionists and have committed criminal acts wherever they were."

President Ebrahim Raeisi added that Tehran is ready to provide Baku with its technical engineering capabilities.

Raeisi also pointed out that the Zionist regime is the enemy of humanity and can by no means be a friend to the Muslim nations, and that the Zionist occupation and aggression in the region and against the Palestinian people will bear testimony to that.

The President expressed hope that with the conscious presence and planning of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, takfiri movements and those who have proven their animosity towards Muslims will not be able to gain a foothold in the region.

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, fopr his part, described his meetings and talks with his Iranian counterparts as very useful, fruitful and laying the ground for the future of cooperation.

