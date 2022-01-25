Iran pens letter to OHCHR over Yemen crisis

Kazem Gharibabadi called on Michelle Bachelet to use all her capacities to make the perpetrators and supporters take responsibility for their criminal acts.

"On January 21, the Saudi-led coalition, with the support of the Americans, launched airstrikes on a prison in Sadaa, killing 100 people including three children, and injuring more than 260," he said.

According to him, the world once again witnessed a criminal, cruel, inhuman, and inalienable act against all the principles of international law, especially international humanitarian law and international human rights.

Today, most of the people in Yemen need support, humanitarian aid, medicine, and food, which is severely hampered by the aggressive coalition, Gharibabadi noted.

"In a situation where human rights defenders deliberately turn a blind eye to all crimes committed against the Yemeni people, the role of international organizations in reflecting these crimes, condemning them, taking the necessary measures to prevent their recurrence, and holding the perpetrators accountable is even more prominent," he stressed.

The United Nations must prevent the 7-year crimes against the Yemeni people, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged people, and hold the aggressive coalition and its supporters accountable for its criminal acts, he said.

