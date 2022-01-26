Rallies to be hold in Iran in support of Yemeni People

Issuing an announcement, the Islamic Development Coordination Council of Iran called the people of Tehran to hold a rally in support of the Yemeni people after Friday prayers.

The Iranians will condemn the inhumane acts and brutal killing of the oppressed Yemenis by the Hebrew-Arab coalition during this rally.

Saudi Arabia, at the head of an Arab coalition backed by the United States, launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land, air and sea blockade on March 26, 2015, in a bid to bring the ousted and fugitive Yemeni president Mansur Hadi back to power.

Officials of the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to the aggression as long as the Saudi coalition does not stop the war against Yemen and end the siege.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them being civilians.

The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Meanwhile, Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.

