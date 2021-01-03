Saudi coalition targets wedding hall in Yemen's Al Hudaydah

The Foreign Ministry of the Yemeni National Salvation Government announced that the Saudi aggressors targeted a wedding ceremony in the al-Hawk district in Al Hudaydah Governorate in their latest crime in the country, Al-Masirah reported.

A number of Yemeni civilians, including women and children, were killed in the crime by the Saudi aggression coalition, the foreign ministry statement said.

According to the statement, the crime of the Saudi coalition is a clear violation of international law, especially the Geneva and the Stockholm agreements.

The foreign ministry condemned the silence of the international community and the passive involvement of international institutions in the crimes of the Saudi coalition in Yemen.

"For the sixth year in a row, we are witnessing the crimes of the Saudi coalition and its affiliated mercenaries in Yemen. The silence of civil societies makes the aggressors ruder to commit more crimes in Yemen," it added.

According to the statement, an international fact-finding committee should be set up to investigate the crimes of the Saudi coalition in Yemen since 2015 and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Saudi-led coalition violated the Stockholm ceasefire 6,569 times in November by 1,199 artillery shells and 4,960 various bullets, in addition to the development of 23 fortifications in Al Hudaydah, the report added.

The international community has so far taken no action against Saudi Arabia for repeated violations of the Stockholm Agreement.

Thousands of Yemenis have been killed since the Saudi invasion of Yemen, and according to the United Nations, the famine in this country has become the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in the world.

ZZ/5112363