Yemenis attack targets deep inside S. Arabia, UAE (+VIDEOS)

Al-Masirah reported that the Yemenis attacked some targets in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and the Yemeni Armed Forces will release an important statement in the coming hours.

According to the report, al-Masirah described the Yemeni army and popular committees' attack deep inside Saudi Arabia and the UAE as large-scale.

This is while a few hours ago, the Sabereen News reported that four explosions took place in Abu Dhabi.

Air defense systems in the United Arab Emirates capital of Abu Dhabi were activated after two ballistic missiles targeted the city early Monday morning.

The UAE Defense Ministry has confirmed the thwarting of two ballistic missiles targeting the UAE capital city, according to Sputnik. No casualties have been reported.

At least four loud explosions were heard by witnesses in the city. At least one of the targets engaged by the Patriot Air Defense network is believed to have been a UAV equipped with an improvised explosive device.

Air traffic has been temporarily suspended in the surrounding area.

On the other hand, the Saudi coalition announced the interception of two Yemeni drones, saying that a ballistic missile hits Jizan in southern Saudi Arabia. The Saudi coalition also said the attacks left at least two people injured.

According to Al-Mayadeen's report, Yemeni Ansarullah forces attacked positions in Saudi Arabia with two drones and ballistic missiles.

The recent attacks on Saudi territory come as Saudi and Emirati fighters have stepped up their attacks on Yemeni cities and civilian areas since Ansarullah attacked Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

