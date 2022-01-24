Iran, Uzbekistan emphasize boosting customs cooperation

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Moghadasi and Uzbekistan Deputy Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Baxtiyor Rahimov in a meeting, held at the venue of IRICA Central Headquarter on Monday, discussed the promotion of level of customs cooperation and trade ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, the IRICA chief pointed to the high capabilities and potentials of IRICA in the implementation of giant customs projects based on modern communications technologies and the possibility of transferring experiences and technical knowhow to Uzbekistan Customs, boosting customs cooperation and trade exchanges between the two countries within the framework of agreements and economic treaties.

IRICA is ready to facilitate and accelerate customs formalities of trade goods with the neighboring country of Uzbekistan, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Moghadasi put Iran’s export of non-oil products to Uzbekistan at $310 million, adding that the two countries of Iran and Uzbekistan enjoy high potential to enhance the level of their bilateral trade.

Turning to the policy of Iran with regards to boosting customs and trade cooperation with neighboring and friend countries, he stated that this cooperation in the field of customs includes dealing with smuggled products and countering money laundering through electronic exchange of information.

IRICA chief also called on his Uzbek counterpart for signing and sealing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of customs cooperation between the two countries.

Baxtiyor Rahimov, for his part, expressed his country’s readiness to expand and develop customs cooperation with Iran.

Upon signing and sealing a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), he expressed hope that the volume of bilateral trade will be increased more than ever.

