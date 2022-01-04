Iran’s trade value up 25% in Dec.: IRICA spox

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said that 13,172,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $8.951 billion, were exported from the country in the last month, showing a three and 25 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively.

Iran exported 9,593,000 tons of non-oil products, valued at $4.41 billion, in the last month, showing a 0.5 and 23 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the previous year.

Iran’s five export destinations in the last month included China, Iraq, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey and Afghanistan respectively, Latifi stated.

He went on to say that 1,057,000 tons of foreign goods has been transited via the Islamic Republic of Iran in the previous month of the current year, showing a 53 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

