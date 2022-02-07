  1. Economy
Iran-Russia trade volume mounts to $4bn: FCS

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – Russia's Customs announced on Monday that the volume of trade exchanged between Iran and Russia in 2021 topped $4 billion, registering a dramatic 81.7% hike as compared to a year earlier.

According to Federal Customs Service of Russia (FCS) reported that trade turnover between Russia and Iran for 2021 exceeded $4.035 billion, showing a significant 81.7% growth as compared to the same period of last year.

In this period, Russia’s export of products to Iran hit $3.068 billion, recording a 2.2 % hike while Russia’s import of products from Iran hit $967.3 billion, registering a 21.4 % growth.

Accordingly, Iran’s share of total financial turnover of foreign trade of the Russian Federation in the reported period increased from 0.4% last year to 0.5% this year.

