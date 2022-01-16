Iran-Russia trade value increases by 41% in first 9 months

The spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi pointed to the upcoming visit of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Russia and the Russian Federation is one of Iran's important neighbors and the development of trade, economic and political relations between the two countries is very important.

Latif said that with the increase of political relations, the trade relations between the two countries have increased in recent years.

The spokesman added that during the first nine months of the year 1400 (starting from March 21, 2021), Iran-Russia's trade stood at 3,558,491 tons of goods worth 1,656,997,322 dollars of which 838,602 tons of goods worth $432,877,392 was the share of Iranian exports to Russia and the share of Iran's imports from Russia was 2,729,889 tons of goods worth $1,224,119,930.

He added that the statistics show an 11% growth in the weight and 45% in value of the goods imported from Russia in weight and while Iran's exports to Russia recorded 15% growth in weight and 29% in the value compared to the same period last year.

Latifi went on to say that most of the imported goods from Russia include livestock products and food, livestock inputs, and agricultural products.

Livestock products, fruits, and vegetables, agricultural products were also the main products exported to Russia, the spokesman added.

