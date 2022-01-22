Death toll of Saudi airstrikes on Saada prison risen to 87

Ministery of Public Health and Population of the Yemeni National Salvation Government and humanitarian organizations Saturday held a press conference near the Yemeni prison targeted by the Saudi coalition.

Speaking in the presser, the governor of Saada said that the United Nations and related organizations are responsible for reporting the recent massacre of the Saudi coalition in the prison.

Representatives of Civil Society Organizations in Yemen said that this is not the first crime of the Saudi coalition, but a continuation of the crimes of the last seven years.

On Friday morning, it was reported that Saudi fighter jets targeted a temporary prison in Saada province, northwest Yemen killing and wounding dozens of people, Almasirah reported, adding that bout 2,500 people have reportedly been in the prison.

Yemeni Minister of Public Health and Population Taha al-Mutawakil also announced on Saturday that 87 people have been killed and 266 others injured in the attack on the prison so far, some of them in critical condition.

He further called for medical assistance from the brotherly countries and international organizations to treat the injured and transfer them.

Yesterday, Yemeni people in Sanaa and other cities in the provinces of Saada and Al Hudaydah as well as in several other Yemeni cities held massive rallies in condemnation of crimes committed by the Saudi-led coalition.

