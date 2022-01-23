Iranian women awarded in Japan Paralym Art World Cup 2021

The festival was held in Tokyo with the participation of artists from 40 countries including Iran, with the theme of "Smile" and the first prize of this festival was awarded to an Iranian talented artist by the name of Marzieh Hooshmand.

Hooshmand won the cash prize and was awarded as the first person for her artwork (world’s smile).

She could take part in the competitions thanks to the efforts of the cultural attache at the Iranian Embassy in Tokyo.

The Paralym Art World Cup is an international competition for artists with deficiencies to shine. Each year, it has a different theme and welcomes entries from all over the world.

In 2020, Mehrnaz Bahrami, a disabled Iranian woman, was selected as the second person by presenting a work entitled "Mental Peace" and received a cash prize of 50,000 yen.

