Iranian children shine in Bulgarian painting competition

According to the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, 4328 works from 35 countries were submitted to the 22nd International Youth Art Exhibition Nova Zagora which was held with a free theme in Bulgaria.

Among the members of this Iranian institution whose paintings had been submitted to this international competition, 8-year-old Mersana Beigzadeh from Kermanshah Province, 7-year-old Ava Moghaddasian, 10-year-old Arjang Bakhtar from Khuzestan Province, 5-year-old Fatemeh Alizadeh, and 10-year-old Esra Sadeghi from West Azerbaijan Province received honorary diplomas in this international event.

RHM/5018697