Iranian teenager ranks 1st at Intl' painting contest

Parnian Khosroabadi, 12, member of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults in Esfarayen, northeastern Iran has won the first title at the sixth international exhibition of Asian children painting in China.

The sixth international exhibition of Asian children painting with the theme of peace, childhood pleasure, meeting was held in Chinese city of Benxi, aiming at expanding cultural and artistic relations between Asian children and establishing an appropriate ground for promoting friendship in the future.

Some 439 paintings of seven countries of the world competed in this exhibition.

