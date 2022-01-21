Raeisi, Putin visit opportunity in interests of Iran, Russia

Referring to President Raeisi's visit to Moscow, he pointed out that welcoming President Raeisi by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the global coronavirus pandemic condition indicates high significance of this historic visit made by President Raeisi to Moscow.

During the meeting, the two presidents discussed a wide range of issues in bilateral, regional and international relations.

He pointed to the nice hospitality of Russia’s side as a serious breakthrough in relations between the two countries, and said, “In continuation of neighborly policy, we also consider Russia as one of the important neighbors and Iran must take advantage of this opportunity in line with maintaining interests of the two countries of Iran and Russia.”

Amir-Abdollahian said that President Putin had condemned once more the terrorist action in assassinating Martry Soleimani.

During the historic meeting, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi commemorated the name and memory of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani in the fight against terrorism on the international stage, he said, adding that cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in the fight against terrorism in Syria is a successful example of cooperation between the two countries in this field.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the unprecedented and key role of Martyr Gen. Soleimani in the fight against terrorism and stated that the region owes its security to the sacrifices made by Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleiman who fought against ISIL terrorist groups with his utmost power and might.

