Jan 24, 2022, 4:40 PM

Iranian President to deliver live speech Tue.

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi is set to deliver a live speech on Tuesday on the country's current issues and affairs.

The President's speech will be broadcast on IRIB TV Channel One on Tuesday night.

Recently, the Iranian President paid a visit to Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

During his visit to Moscow, Raeisi met with the President of Russia in the Kremlin and delivered a speech at the State Duma of Russia.

He also received an honorary doctorate from Moscow State University and addressed the professors and students of the university.

The President also met with Iranian nationals and businessmen residing in Russia.

