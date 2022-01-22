Excellent coop to take place in Iran-Russia ties' new chapter

Referring to his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during President's Raeisi's visit to Moscow, Amir-Abdollahian in a tweet on Friday wrote, "I had important talks with Mr. Lavrov on the cooperation of Iran and Russia in accelerating the construction of new nuclear power plants in Iran, the comprehensive development of cooperation in the light of the recent agreements between the presidents of the two countries, as well as the consular affairs of the citizens of the two countries."

"In the new chapter of Iran-Russia relations, the two countries will witness very excellent levels of cooperation," he added.

The Iranian and Russian foreign ministers met in Moscow on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and developments in the region and stressed the need to finalize a roadmap for relations between the two countries.

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisitraveled to Moscow on Wednesday at the official invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Petroleum and Economic Affairs and Finance accompanied the President on the trip.

