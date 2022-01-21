Dozens killed, wounded in Saudi attack on a prison in Yemen

On Friday morning, it was reported that Saudi fighter jets targeted a temporary prison in Saada province, northwest Yemen, Almasirah reported.

Dozens of people have been killed and injured in the attack and operations to remove victims of the attack from the rubble still continue, the report added.

About 2,500 people have reportedly been in the prison and rescue workers are currently trying to find survivors.

Yemeni sources added that there are no exact statistics on the number of dead and injured.

The attack came as Yemeni media reported last night that Saudi fighter jets had attacked port of al-Hudaydah, western part of Yemen.

Last night, the Saudi-led coalition had claimed that port of Al-Hudaydah was a threat to shipping and that the port was being used for arms smuggling.

Saudi Arabia, at the head of an Arab coalition backed by the United States, launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land, air and sea blockade on March 26, 2015 in a bid to bring the ousted and fugitive Yemeni president Mansur Hadi back to power.

