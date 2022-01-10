Saudi fighters bomb Saada, Amran provinces of Yemen

As the series of attacks by the Saudi coalition on various parts of Yemen continues, the Saudi fighter targeted residential areas in different parts of Yemen including Saada and Amran.

On the other hand, some Yemeni sources reported that areas in Sanaa province were also targeted by the aggressors.

Earlier on Sunday, local sources in Yemen reported that Saudi coalition fighter jets heavily attacked the country's communications and telecommunications infrastructures.

Saudi Arabia, at the head of an Arab coalition backed by the United States, launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land, air and sea blockade on March 26, 2015, claiming that it was trying to bring the resigned Yemeni president back to power.

RHM/5396082